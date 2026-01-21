Bringing the Euro vibes to Plaza Midwood

America's first proseccheria — an outdoor Italian aperitivo bar housed in a vintage Airstream in Plaza Midwood, Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In Italy, a proseccheria is a casual, bubbly-forward bar where friends meet for a glass (or two) of Prosecco, a quick spritz, and conversation. This beloved concept is now in Charlotte — the first proseccheria in the United States!

It is located in a restored 1963 vintage Airstream. Located in vibrant Plaza Midwood, the open-air destination captures that authentic European feel with yellow-and-white striped umbrellas, 20 round sintered-stone tables, and the charm of a neighborhood favorite.

Bev Proseccheria specializes in authentic Italian Prosecco from the hills of the Prosecco region, served by the glass or bottle alongside creative, garden-fresh mixers that celebrate the spirit of Italian aperitivo culture.

Whether you’re stopping by before dinner, lingering after, or making an afternoon of it, you’ll find yourself sipping, learning, and lounging in one of Charlotte’s coolest spots — one that genuinely feels like stepping out of the U.S. and into a European escape.

Bev Proseccheria is located in the back lot of 2008 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205. Visit bevproseccheria.com to learn more.

