Purrfect cats looking for love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Shelter Pet Adoption Center inside Petco in Huntersville is hosting a special adoption event from January 16-19, waiving adoption fees on all cats. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet your new best friend and give a loving home to a cat in need.

Friendly staff will be available throughout the event to help families find the perfect match and ensure a smooth transition. Jordana Moerbe, Director of Lifesaving Partnerships & Medical Care at Austin Pets Alive!, talks about thoughtful preparation for bringing home a new cat.

Start by giving your cat time to decompress in a small, quiet room with food, water, a litter box, and a hiding spot before gradually introducing them to the rest of your home. Schedule an early vet visit to establish care and discuss vaccines, spaying/neutering, microchipping, and parasite prevention.

Building trust through consistent routines, gentle interaction, and daily play will help your cat feel secure and bonded to you. With the right preparation and support, your new shelter cat will thrive in their forever home!

To learn more visit www.austinpetsalive.org and go to Pets.FindHelp.com to locate affordable local clinics and pet services.

