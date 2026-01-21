Step into adult dance classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For adults who’ve always dreamed of dancing or want to reconnect with their passion for movement, Mavis Scully is a ballet teacher that welcomes you at Charlotte Ballet Academy. As a teaching artist, acting coach, and theatre & dance workshop facilitator, she brings a wealth of expertise to dancers of all levels, working with students both locally and nationally to help them grow in their craft.

Charlotte Ballet Academy has ongoing adult drop-in dance classes. For those interested in stage performance and theatrical dance, the special Thursday evening class, “The Broadway Dancers’ Warm-Up” (7:00-8:30pm), is a standout offering that combines technical training with the energy and joy of musical theatre.

Charlotte Ballet Academy is a welcoming environment where adult dancers can build confidence, strengthen their bodies, and discover the transformative power of dance — no matter their starting point.

Charlotte Ballet Academy is located at 701 North Tryon Street on the corner of Tryon and Church Streets. Visit mavisscullyinsideout.com www.charlotteballet.org and follow @mavisscully to learn more.

