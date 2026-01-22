9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Jan. 23-25, 2026

The Broadway cast of SPAMALOT. SPAMALOT is now playing at the Belk Theater through Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Jan. 23-25, 2026:

Spamalot (Belk Theater), through Sunday: Blumenthal Arts kicks off the Broadway season with SPAMALOT! The Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical in 2005, is back with a brand-new production featuring all of the fan-favorite songs like “Find Your Grail” and “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” as well as those classic Monty Python laughs. Tickets start at $46.58.

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week, starting Friday: Twice a year, Charlotte foodies can dine to their heart’s desires with Queen’s Feast, also known as Charlotte Restaurant Week. Over 100 restaurants from neighborhoods all around the Queen City dish up delicious discounts with prix fixe 3-course meals, often at huge savings. Make a reservation at a new restaurant you’ve always wanted to try or hit up a tried-and-true favorite. Check their website for a full list of restaurants, menus and offerings.

Seth Meyers (Ovens Auditorium), Friday 7:30 p.m.: The “Late Night” host is making his way to Charlotte. Catch the “Saturday Night Live” alum live on stage at Ovens Auditorium doing what he does best: standup comedy. This will be Meyer’s first live show in 2026, so you know it’s going to be a good one. Tickets start at $63.03.

Breaking Free (Booth Playhouse), Friday 7:30 p.m.: Tony Award winner Paul Oakley Stovall is back with an all-new cabaret. “Breaking Free” is Stovall’s most personal cabaret yet and includes several Charlotte musicians and Blumey Award alumni. Last year, Stovall enchanted Charlotte audiences with his play “Immediate Family,” which was directed by Phylicia Rashad. Tickets start at $52.14.

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton (Spectrum Center), Friday 8 p.m.: Grammy Award winner and North Carolina native Fantasia Barrino takes the stage at Spectrum Center this weekend. Fantasia rose to fame when she won American Idol and has since gone on to seven studio albums, countless awards including getting inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and movies like “The Color Purple.” She’ll be joined by Charlotte native and Grammy Award winner Anthony Hamilton. It’s a soulful homecoming you don’t want to miss. Tickets start at $85.50.

Greater Charlotte Home + Landscape Show (Cabarrus Arena), Friday to Sunday: Returning for its 22nd year, the Greater Charlotte Home + Landscape Show is your one-stop-shop for inspiration on your next project. From remodelers to contractors, pools, decks and landscaping, you’ll find everything you need to get you started. Don’t miss out on exclusive discounts at the show. Admission is $7.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards (Spectrum Center), Saturday 6 p.m.: Catch our Hornets take on the Washington Wizards. Plus, it’s a very special day as the Spectrum Center celebrates its 20th anniversary as one of the premier venues here in the Queen City having hosted over 2,500 events throughout the years. It’s also a great chance to check out the arena’s newly refreshed look and renovations. Tickets start at $31.15.

Big Charlotte Anime (Charlotte Convention Center), Saturday & Sunday: Anime fans, you’re in luck because there’s a brand-new convention in town. Big Charlotte Anime is heading to the Charlote Convention Center for a weekend packed with vendors, panels and celebrity guests. Meet some of your favorite voice over actors including Dante Basco, Erika Henningson, Ryan Colt Levy and so much more. The convention is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend passes are $60 with single day, VIP and children’s passes available.

India’s Republic Day Celebration (Hindu Center of Charlotte), Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Commemorating the 77th year of India’s adoption of the constitution, the Charlotte Indian community gathers together for a fun day full of culture including a flag unfurling, cultural performances, food, art and more. Guests are encouraged to wear orange, white and green to show their pride.

