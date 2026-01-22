What the new cosmic cycle means

This is the year to embrace action.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The planets are shifting in powerful ways this year, and the changes are already underway. 2026 marks the beginning of a brand new 9-year cycle which is a rare opportunity for transformation across all areas of your life.

Major planetary movements are setting the tone for the next decade. Here’s what’s happening:

January 26: Neptune moves into Aries

February 13: Saturn moves into Aries

Mid-February: We fully transition into the Horse year

April: Uranus shifts into Gemini

These shifts are significant because the planets are transitioning out of Pisces which is a water sign and moving into fire placements. The move from water to fire energy is awakening something in all of us: unstoppable motivation and drive. This is not a year for hesitation or second-guessing yourself.

The planetary alignment is calling you to:

Find your truth and stand boldly in it

Follow your heart with unwavering conviction

Act with passion and purpose — without overthinking every decision

Trust your instincts and move forward with confidence

This is the year to embrace action. The universe is moving forward, and you’re invited to move with it.

Learn more visit staywitchy.love and follow @staywitchy.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.