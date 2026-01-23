Building real connections with Brews & Bros

Brews & Bros hosts events for men to build real friendships in a relaxed and fun environment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brews & Bros is a community-driven men’s gathering designed to help men build real friendships and support systems in a relaxed, low-pressure environment. Created by Event Coordinator and Host Ashton Franklin, the movement tackles a growing problem: many men struggle with isolation and loneliness, especially after college, career changes, or relocating to a new city.

Unlike typical networking events filled with speeches and awkward small talk, Brews & Bros strips away the pressure and focuses on good conversation, shared experiences, and genuine connection.

Open to men of all backgrounds — young professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs, fathers, and newcomers. You don’t need to know anyone to show up and belong.

What sets Brews & Bros apart is its ripple effect on the community. When men feel genuinely connected, they show up better at work, at home, and in their neighborhoods. Stronger friendships lead to better mental health, stronger families, and more engaged communities.

The movement intentionally partners with local breweries and venues to support small businesses while bringing people together in neighborhood spaces. To learn more visit connectingcharlotte.com and follow @77.ashton on Instagram.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.