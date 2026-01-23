Craft CLT: Where makers connect and create

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Craft CLT is the premier crafting organization for all things knitted, crocheted, and beyond. Founded in 2021 by Ashley Jane McIntyre and eight other women who shared a passion for crafting, the organization has grown to over 100 members dedicated to learning new techniques and connecting with fellow makers.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned crafter, Craft CLT welcomes all skill levels through its monthly member meetings and weekly public meetups held every Wednesday at 6pm at Petty Thieves Brewery. The group even provides free supplies for anyone wanting to try knitting or crochet, with plenty of friendly regulars ready to help you learn.

Beyond weekly gatherings, Craft CLT is making a real community impact. The organization runs yarn bombs, offers free knit and crochet classes at libraries, and provides education scholarships to members so they can deepen their skills.

Save the dates for Craft Fest, Craft CLT’s largest annual fundraiser, happening March 28 and 29 at Petty Thieves Brewery. The event features an art show, free child-friendly make-and-take crafts, classes for beginner and intermediate levels, and shopping with artisan vendors. All proceeds support member education and free public opportunities to learn fiber arts. Sign up for the monthly newsletter at wecraftclt.org to stay in the loop.

