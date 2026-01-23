Grow your green: Guide to plant care made simple

Plant care is more than a hobby, it’s a rewarding practice that helps you slow down, reduce stress, and feel calmer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Veronica Leon, Owner and Houseplant Coach at Verde Tribe, believes plant care doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Through workshops, house calls, and virtual consultations, she teaches people how to care for their plants in an easy, doable, and intuitive way so they can fully enjoy the benefits plants bring.

Lighting is the most critical factor - light is how plants feed themselves, so proper placement is essential. Use your phone’s compass to check your window direction: east and west-facing windows are ideal, north-facing windows offer low light, and south-facing windows provide harsh, direct light.

To avoid watering mistakes, use the finger test or a moisture meter to check if your plant actually needs water before you pour. Always ensure your pots have drainage holes and use the right potting mix for each plant type.

Ready to start your plant journey? Verde Tribe, Veronica’s community, is turning 7 next month with a celebration featuring plant bingo, a plant swap, giveaways, and plenty of good vibes.

