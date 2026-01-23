Monty Python’s Spamalot brings joy to the Queen City

See Spamalot at the Belk Theater for nonstop laughs and theatrical magic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Steven Telsey (The Historian/Prince Herbert) and Leo Roberts (Sir Galahad) join QC Life to talk about the Broadway show Spamalot. Both actors bring world-class musical theater experience to their roles.

Monty Python’s Spamalot is a Tony Award-winning musical comedy that hilariously brings the cult-classic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail to the stage. Written by Eric Idle with music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and directed by Josh Rhodes, the show follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table on an absurdly hilarious quest for the Holy Grail.

Packed with British humor, physical comedy, sight gags, and over-the-top musical numbers that parody everything from Broadway tropes to medieval legends, Spamalot is perfect for anyone seeking a fun night out.

The show will be at the Belk Theater through Jan. 25th. To learn more and for tickets visit blumenthalarts.org and spamalotthemusical.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.