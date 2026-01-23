Reset your mind: Mental Wellness Month

Understanding the mind-body connection is the first step toward prioritizing your overall wellness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After the busy holiday season, now is the time to recharge your mind and recognize how significantly mental health impacts your physical well-being. According to Dr. Lindsey Duguet, Chair of Emergency Medicine for Piedmont Medical Center, the connection between mental and physical health is often overlooked. Stress and anxiety can manifest in your body in surprising ways — from heart palpitations and gastrointestinal issues to other physical symptoms that people may not immediately connect to their mental state.

As you set goals for the new year, it is important to take a realistic approach. While goal-setting is valuable, unrealistic expectations can create compounding stress and anxiety, especially when progress doesn’t match the mark.

Rather than setting huge goals that feel overwhelming, focus on achievable milestones that support both your mental and physical health. This January, take time to navigate the winter blues, establish meaningful goals, and recognize that caring for your mind is just as essential as caring for your body.

For more information on mental health resources and services, visit www.piedmontmedicalcenter.com.

