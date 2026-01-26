What to do after a dog bite: Legal steps and prevention

Stewart Law attorneys explain the essential legal steps to take after a dog bite and share prevention tips for responsible pet owners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When a dog bite occurs, knowing the right steps can make all the difference. Brent Stewart, founding attorney at Stewart Law, and Christian Gerencir, NC Managing Attorney, joined QC Life host Jorge Andres to discuss practical legal measures every victim should understand.

Start by identifying the dog’s owner and determining responsibility for the injury. This information can lead you to homeowner’s or renter’s insurance that may cover damages. Contact animal control to ensure there’s an official record of the incident. Keep in mind that many pet owners lack insurance coverage, since no license is required to own a dog—making thorough documentation essential to your case.

For pet owners, responsibility is paramount. Secure your dog with a fence, always use a leash, and never allow your pet to approach unfamiliar children or strangers. These preventive measures protect others and shield you from potential lawsuits.

