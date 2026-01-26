Winter safety tips for pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As temperatures drop, keeping our pets safe becomes a top priority. Melissa from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control joins QC Life to share essential winter care tips that every pet owner should know.

While some dogs (like Hot Cheeto), the red and white Siberian Husky are built for cold weather, most pets need extra protection during the chilly months.

Small breeds and short-haired dogs require protective coats to stay warm, and older dogs need special attention since they don’t regulate temperature the way younger pups do.

A few simple tricks can make a big difference: shovel out a small space so your dog’s paws don’t stay buried in snow and consider investing in booties or apply a thin layer of Vaseline to their paws to create a protective moisture barrier.

Ice melt from the streets can be harmful if your pet licks their paws. Wipe them down with warm water and mild detergent after walks.

Visit Animalcareclt.org to learn how you can help a pet have a warm home for a “snowcation” this winter and follow @animals_clt on Instagram.

