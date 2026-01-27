Money dates that actually make couples stronger (and richer)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Money is one of the biggest sources of stress for couples, but it doesn’t have to be. Bernadette Joy, Author of “Crush Your Money Goals” joins QC Life to talk about money dates.

The Declutter the Date Challenge

What if you could remove 105 items from your home in just two weeks while strengthening your relationship? The Declutter Date Challenge does exactly that. From February 1 through February 14, partners declutter together using a simple formula: the number of items removed matches the date. February 1 means one item, February 2 means two items, building all the way up to fourteen items on Valentine’s Day. Everything counts—clothes, old paperwork, junk drawers, unused kitchen tools. You can compete against each other or collaborate as a team.

Clutter is frozen money. Couples are often holding onto things they no longer use, need, or value. This challenge builds awareness without starting a fight about spending, and it creates momentum fast.

The Little Luxuries Loop

Most couples fail at saving because there’s no joy attached to it. The Little Luxuries Loop changes that by making saving feel rewarding instead of restrictive. Start by setting a shared savings goal together—perhaps $1,000 or $5,000, depending on your life stage.

Once you hit that target, you unlock a 5 percent cash back reward that you intentionally spend together on something special: a nice dinner, a weekend getaway, or concert tickets. This approach works because it creates a positive loop. Saving together leads to celebrating together, which makes consistency easier and more enjoyable.

The Power Couple Double Date

Instead of comparing your relationship to social media, learn from real couples in your life. Schedule a double date with a couple you admire—perhaps they retired early, built a business together, or simply have a marriage you genuinely respect.

Ask them the questions that matter: What money rule changed your relationship the most? What would you do differently if you were starting over? We rarely model our relationships intentionally enough. Their wisdom becomes your shortcut to building something stronger.

By investing in these three money dates, couples don’t just improve their finances, they build the trust and teamwork that makes lasting wealth possible.

To learn more visit crushyourmoneygoals.com and follow @bernadebtjoy on Instagram.

