9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last chance for Queen’s Feast and Charlotte Mini-Con finds a new home.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Snow is expected on Saturday, head to First Alert Weather for the latest. Download the WBTV First Alert Weather app on your phone to get alerts in your area.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2026:

Charlotte WestieFest (Hilton Charlotte University Place), Thursday to Sunday: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started, WestieFest welcomes all to a weekend of West Coast Swing Dancing. From workshops to dance intensives, and even a newcomer track, you’ll work up a sweat while meeting fellow WCSD enthusiasts from around the country. Weekend passes are $189 with individual passes starting at $20.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Carolina RV Show (Park Expo), Friday to Sunday: Rescheduled due to last week’s winter storm, the NCRVDA Show returns to Park Expo and Convention Center. Check out the latest models and meet vendors that can help you upgrade your RV. Find exclusive deals you’ll only find at the show. Admission is $9 per day.

Frigid Trail Race & Plunge (Whitewater Center), Saturday 8 a.m.: Can you brave the cold? Choose between a 10K or a 5K through the trails of the Whitewater Center. Then, just when you think it’s over, you jump the deep water solo pool. Registration starts at $45.

Charlotte Mini-Con (Blume Studios), Saturday 10 a.m.: Charlotte’s longest running comic book convention returns in a brand-new location. This year, head to Blume Studios where you’ll find vintage comic book dealers from around the country. Head to Artists Alley and meet some con favorites face-to-face. Special guests include Mark Bagley, Steve Epting, Rick Leonardi and so much more. Tickets start at $5.37.

Winey Grapes Indoor Wine Festival (Slate), Saturday 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Pour up a good time at the Winey Grapes Indoor Wine Festival. Wine lovers unite at festival celebrating the grape. From Cabernets to Chardonnays, and everything in between, discover new and exotic flavors from around the world with over 75 to sample from. Each ticket includes unlimited samples, a commemorative tasting glass and a chance to win prizes. 21 and over only. Tickets start at $68.32 with VIP upgrades available.

Chinese Lunar New Year Cultural Fair (South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church), Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.: Celebrate the year of the horse with an afternoon filled with cultural traditions and hands-on activities. You’ll discover over 20 stations where you can immerse yourself with the Lunar New Year. Create your own lanterns or learn to write in Chinese calligraphy, try Chinese printmaking using wooden blocks or try on historical clothes, there is something for the whole family. Admission is free and is open to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs (Spectrum Center), Saturday 3 p.m.: Buzz City! The Charlotte Hornets return home this weekend as they take on the San Antonio Spurs. Tickets start at $73.10.

Charlotte Checkers vs. Providence Bruins (Bojangles Coliseum), Saturday & Sunday: On Sunday, it’s going to be a party as Chubby celebrates his birthday. He’ll be joined by several other Charlotte mascots including Sir Purr, Hugo and Homer to wish him the happiest of birthdays. All Chubby apparel will also be 25% off in honor of the special day. Puck drops at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $45.03.

Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week, ends Sunday: It’s your last chance! Twice a year, Charlotte foodies can dine to their heart’s desires with Queen’s Feast, also known as Charlotte Restaurant Week. Over 100 restaurants from neighborhoods all around the Queen City dish up delicious discounts with prix fixe 3-course meals, often at huge savings. Make a reservation at a new restaurant you’ve always wanted to try or hit up a tried-and-true favorite. Check their website for a full list of restaurants, menus and offerings.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

Copyright 2025 WBTV. All rights reserved.