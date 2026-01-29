Experience magic up close

The Magicians Table is a close-up magic show from London's West End, now extended through March 15th in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Direct from London’s West End comes The Magicians Table presented by Blumenthal Arts, an intimate and extraordinary close-up magic experience that brings mind-bending illusions directly to your table. Renowned magicians perform exclusively for small groups of guests in an up-close setting that will leave you questioning reality itself.

Doc Docherty, one of the show’s talented magicians and performers joins us in the QC studio to share the magic.

The show has already been extended twice due to overwhelming popular demand, with the first extension announced a full month before the show even opened, a testament to the excitement surrounding this production. Making history as the first American city to premiere this London West End sensation, Charlotte has embraced the magic in a big way.

Due to continued demand, The Magicians Table is now announcing a third and final extension, bringing the show through March 15th. This is Charlotte’s last opportunity to witness this extraordinary performance before it closes for good.

Tickets are on sale now at blumenthalarts.org/magicianstable. Showings through March 1st are available, along with a newly released block of tickets for performances through March 15th. Don’t miss your chance to be amazed!

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.