A little extra love goes a long way for your skin.

Don’t let winter dull your glow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlton Tapp from Tapp Beauty joins QC Life to talk about winter skincare.

Tip #1: Swap Your Cleanser

Foaming cleansers can strip the skin in winter.

Switch to a gentler cleanser like a lotion, cream, or oil cleanser to help protect your skin barrier and prevent dryness.

Tip #2: Exfoliate… But Gently

Dry, flaky skin can make your complexion look dull and cause makeup to sit unevenly.

Exfoliate just 1–2 times a week using gentle exfoliants like lactic acid, enzymes, or soft exfoliating pads.

Over-exfoliating in winter can worsen dryness and irritation.

Tip #3: Use Your Indoor Time for an At-Home Facial

Since we’re spending more time inside and hibernating, winter is the perfect season for skincare TLC.

Give yourself a mini facial—cleanse, gently exfoliate, apply a hydrating mask, then finish with a nourishing serum and moisturizer.

Tip #4: Hydration Is Non-Negotiable

ADVERTISEMENT

If your moisturizer suddenly feels like it’s not doing enough, it probably isn’t.

Switch to a richer cream with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or squalane, and remember to hydrate from the inside out.

Tip #5: Don’t Forget Your Lips and Eyes

These are the most delicate areas of the face and they show dryness first.

Use a nourishing lip balm and a hydrating eye cream, and at night don’t be afraid to layer or even lightly seal with an occlusive.

To learn more visit www.tappbeauty.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.