Giving a second chance to local pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Lancaster LSPCA is an all-volunteer, foster-based rescue serving Lancaster County, SC, rescuing approximately 450–500 dogs and cats each year. President Karen Nichols and foster Brooke Crenshaw join QC Life to discuss the organization’s vital work.

LSPCA has a low-cost spay and neuter voucher program, which plays a crucial role in controlling animal overpopulation by making these essential surgeries affordable for everyone. They brought along an adorable adoptable friend, Emory, a food-motivated 2-year-old girl weighing about 40 pounds, who Brooke is currently fostering in her home.

The LSPCA’s 8th annual Fur Ball gala, originally scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed due to forecasted snow, but the celebration of giving back continues! The Fur Ball is a highlight event featuring dinner, drinks, live music, and dancing, along with live and silent auctions that directly benefit the animals in LSPCA’s care.

Even if you can’t attend the gala, you can still participate in the online silent auction, which features an incredible selection including gift baskets, handbags, kitchen items, and an exotic trip—truly something for everyone.

To learn more visit lancasterspca.net.

