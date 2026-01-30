Inside North Carolina’s largest RV show

Discover the latest in RV living at North Carolina's largest RV show right here in Charlotte from January 30–February 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life Host Jorge Andres is at the NCRVDA show bringing you an exclusive sneak peek at some of the year’s most impressive RVs. Joining him is Jeff Haughton, Executive Director of the North Carolina RV Dealers Association, to showcase this year’s standout models and help you plan your visit.

The show has been a Charlotte staple for over three decades and remains North Carolina’s largest RV show, featuring everything from entry-level units starting at $8,000 to luxury Class A motorhomes priced at $1.2 million.

NCRVDA Show Whether you’re a seasoned RV enthusiast or exploring the lifestyle for the first time, there’s something for everyone.

This year’s show highlights cutting-edge technology integrated throughout the RVs on display, from innovative pet-friendly features to remote work solutions and beyond. Whether you’re a seasoned RV enthusiast or exploring the lifestyle for the first time, there’s something for everyone.

The NCRVDA show runs January 30–February 1, 2026, at the Park Expo and Conference Center with hours from 10am–7pm Friday and Saturday, and 10am–4pm Sunday. Advance tickets are available at www.northcarolinarvda.com or at the door.

