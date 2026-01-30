This all-day, family-friendly celebration of puppetry welcomes all ages to experience the art form in all its glory.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Becca Worthington joins QC Life to discuss PuppetPalooza 2026 — a festival that perfectly showcases her dual passions for performance and children’s literacy.

Becca is an accomplished actress in the Charlotte community and a dedicated Children’s Librarian at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, making her the perfect advocate for this year’s event.

PuppetPalooza returns for its third year on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at ImaginOn from 9:45am to 4:30pm and it’s completely FREE. This all-day, family-friendly celebration of puppetry welcomes all ages to experience the art form in all its glory.

With over 15 participating puppetry troupes including the Jim Henson Center for Puppetry Arts, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, Charlotte Fire Department, and many others—there’s something for everyone. Arrive early for the puppet procession at 9:45am to meet the performers, then stay for one show or experience them all as they run throughout the day.

Beyond the performances, PuppetPalooza offers interactive experiences that bring puppetry to life. Explore a balcony exhibit featuring past puppet creations from Children’s Theatre of Charlotte shows, try your hand at puppet karaoke, participate in hands-on workshops, and even make a simple puppet to take home.

To learn more visit www.imaginon.org and follow @imaginon.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.