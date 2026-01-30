Stay safe while enjoying winter’s snowy fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some sledding fun — but it’s important to do it safely. Angela Bryan, Trauma and Injury Prevention Coordinator at Novant Health, joins QC Life to share essential tips for keeping your family safe while you make the most of the snow.

Winter sports injuries do spike during snowy weather, so knowing how to prevent them is crucial before you hit the slopes. Adult supervision is the foundation of sledding safety, along with wearing a helmet every time. When choosing your sledding location, avoid roads, water areas, rocks, and fences—stick to open, clear spaces. How you position yourself on the sled matters too: always go feet first for better control and safety.

To prevent getting too cold and wet, limit your sledding sessions and take breaks to warm up indoors. And remember: if you’re ever unsure about an injury, don’t hesitate to call for medical advice. For more winter safety tips, visit novanthealth.org or follow @novanthealth on social media.

