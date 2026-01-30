Transform your home for no cost

Small changes can make your home feel refreshed and intentional without spending a dime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Colleen Bute Bennett, founder and principal designer at CBB Design Firm joins QC Life to share what you can do to transform your home with no cost.

Your home might not need new furniture, it needs a fresh perspective. Before you invest in a renovation, try rearranging. Float your furniture away from the walls, swap chairs between rooms, and experiment with different orientations. These simple changes can make a space feel completely brand new without spending a dime.

Paint is the ultimate reset button. It’s the fastest, most affordable way to transform a room and instantly shift the mood. Focus on high-impact zones like entryways, powder rooms, dining rooms, or a statement accent wall. Pair this with warm, layered lighting by swapping harsh bulbs for warm white options and adding lamps to balance cold overhead lighting. Dimmer switches are your secret weapon for creating instant atmosphere.

Finally, bring intentionality to your styling. Edit open shelving by removing 30–40% of what’s there, then restyle using the designer formula: group in odd numbers, mix heights, and blend decorative pieces with functional items. Apply the same thoughtfulness to decluttering by focusing on high-traffic areas like entryways, kitchen counters, and coffee tables. Use trays, bowls, and baskets to style as you declutter, turning organization into design.

