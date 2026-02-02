Black history on the big screen

The Independent Picture House will have a month-long celebration of Black history, culture, and storytelling.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. de’Angelo Dia, Director of Education & Community Engagement at The Independent Picture House joins QC Life host Jorge Andres to talk about the films that will be shown during Black History Month and the discussions around them starting January 30th.

The Independent Picture House is Charlotte’s only nonprofit, community cinema. IPH screens foreign, arthouse, and independent films every day. IPH programs special film series throughout the year to celebrate a time of year, work of a particular filmmaker, or focus on a specific theme.

Along with film series, IPH will host post-film discussions with subject area experts and filmmakers to give community members the opportunity to discuss film and learn more about the themes and work of the movie they watched.

The Independent Picture House is proud to welcome back its Black History Month Film Series, a month-long celebration of Black history, culture, and storytelling through powerful, essential cinema

Post-film discussions are no extra charge to movie goers.

The Black History Month Film Series:

Do The Right Thing (1989) by Spike Lee with a post-film discussion on Thursday, Feb 5.

Master (2022) by Mariama Diallo with a post-film discussion on Wednesday, Feb 11.

Juice (1992) by Ernest R. Dickerson with a post-film discussion on Sunday, Feb 15.

Uptight (1968) by Jules Dassin with a post-film discussion on Sunday, Feb 22.

One Night in Miami...(2020) by Regina King with a post-film discussion on Thursday, Feb 26.

Visit independentpicturehouse.org and follow @iph_clt to learn more.

