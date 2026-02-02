Exclusive interview with the real “Roofman”

WBTV's John Carter shares the story behind his interviews with Jeffrey Manchester— the man who escaped prison and lived in a Charlotte Toys "R" Us.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV True Crime Carolinas John Carter sits down with QC Life host Jana Angel to talk about the fascinating story of the real life “Roofman” (Jeffrey Manchester).

John Carter spent considerable time building trust with Manchester, conducting phone interviews from prison to tell his story. In their conversations, Manchester acknowledges the gravity of his crimes and accepts that prison is where he belongs.

The tale begins with an unlikely escape and hideout: a Charlotte Toys “R” Us. After robbing McDonald’s and breaking out of prison, the fugitive took shelter in the toy store, surviving on baby formula and candy while sleeping in a back room. While hiding at Toys “R” Us, he attended church and formed a meaningful relationship with the pastor. Eventually he was captured and brought back to prison.

Upon his eventual release after serving more than 30 years, his story raises many profound questions.

Don’t miss this exclusive interview Sunday immediately following the Grammy Awards, with Part 2 airing Monday, February 2nd, on WBTV True Crime Carolinas.

