9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: Feb. 6-8, 2026

'The Outsiders' North American Tour Company. 'The Outsiders' is now playing at the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Arts through February 8, 2026.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘The Outsiders’ musical, the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show and WWE Friday Night Smackdown are in town this weekend.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Feb. 6-8, 2026:

The Outsiders (Belk Theater), through Sunday: Stay gold! The Broadway smash sensation that took home four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, has made its way to Charlotte. Based off the S.E. Hinton classic novel, “The Outsiders” takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967 where you meet Ponyboy Curtis and the Greasers. Tickets start at $52.77.

Mid-Atlantic Boat Show (Charlotte Convention Center), now through Sunday: For four days only, the Charlotte Convention Center transforms into the biggest boating event of the year. Check out the latest and greatest models of cruisers, deck boats, fishing boats, pontoons, water skis and more. You’ll find over 400 under one roof with some offering convention-only discounts. General admission tickets are $10, children 12 and under are free with paid adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pour Taste (Blume Studios), opening weekend: Whether you’re a connoisseur of wine or ordering the cheapest bottle on the shelf, you won’t want to miss this hilarious wine-tasting experience. Joint two comedians and a wine expert as they take you through a wacky wine tasting filled with laughs. Tickets include five tastings, as well as an alcohol-free option. Tickets start at $90.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown (Spectrum Center), Friday 7:30 p.m.: As part of the Road to WrestleMania tour, Friday Night SmackDown returns to Charlotte. It’s your chance to see WWE champion Drew McIntyre, as well as Cody Rhods, Jade Gargill, Carmelo Hayes and more. Tickets start at $40.

Margaret Cho (Fillmore), Friday 7:30 p.m.: Margaret Cho is hitting the road. The acclaimed comedian is bringing her “Choligarchy” tour to the Queen City and promises her most honest stand-up show yet. This time around, she’s tackling real issues and going back to her roots with political comedy. Tickets start at $59.50.

Dog Days of Winter (Whitewater Center), Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.: It’s time to celebrate our four-legged friends with a full day of activities for them. From a 5K trail race to adoption events, clinics and the chance for your K9 to get on the ice, it’s a winter wonderland for our pups. There will be plenty of local vendors selling gear, treats and more, and even a chance to paint your pup’s portrait. Admission is free, check the website for the full schedule.

PuppetPalooza (ImaginOn), Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: It’s an all-day puppet festival at ImaginOn that’s fun for the whole family. Learn all about the art of puppetry and watch local puppetry troops throughout the day. Sing your heart out at puppet karaoke and make a paper sock puppet to take home. Don’t miss the puppet parade at 3:45 p.m. Admission is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen City Brewers Festival (Tipsy Pickle), Saturday noon to 3 p.m.: Enjoy “Super Bowl Saturday” with the best beers in town. Not only is the festival a great place to try new beers but it’s also a celebration of the people that make the Queen City a top beer destination. Participating breweries include Triple C Brewing, NoDa Brewing Company, Resident Culture and so much more. Proceeds benefit ACEing Autism and The Meggs Foundation. Admission is $75. 21 and over only.

Afro Legacy Fest (Gantt Center), Saturday noon to 5 p.m.: Celebrate Afro-Latinx heritage in a hands-on experience through discussion and dance. Learn from renowned dance instructors and performers in the Latinx community including Bodoma Garifuna and Son de Pueblos, as well as Rafael Cepeda y Victor Quíñones. Admission is free with registration.

EXTRA: Queen’s Feast has extended through Sunday due to the two weekends of storms. Support these restaurants if you can as they took a large hit from missing out on two full weekends of business.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

Copyright 2025 WBTV. All rights reserved.