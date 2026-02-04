Escape to Brevard: Charlotte’s perfect mountain getaway just 2.5 hours away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a quick getaway without being too far from home? Brevard is calling your name! Just a short 2.5-hour drive from Charlotte, this charming mountain town is a paradise waiting to be explored.

With over 250 waterfalls and 1,000 miles of trails, Brevard offers something for everyone, whether you’re seeking the peaceful serenity of nature or craving an adrenaline-pumping outdoor adventure.

Beyond the trails, Brevard’s downtown is a gem with its warm and welcoming vibe. Browse eclectic boutiques, unique art galleries, cozy cafes, and museums all within walking distance of each other. Keep an eye out for Brevard’s beloved white squirrel mascot — a charming resident dating back to the 1940s when a local was gifted two white squirrels that became part of the community’s heart.

When it comes to accommodations, you’ll find plenty of options, from luxury hotels near downtown to rustic and cozy bed-and-breakfasts tucked near the national forest.

Ready to escape? Visit explorebrevard.com to start planning your mountain adventure!

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.