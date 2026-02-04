Museum of Illusions Charlotte: Where reality gets delightfully twisted

“Fall for the Unexpected” and reimagine what Valentine’s Day can be at Museum of Illusions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you haven’t experienced the Museum of Illusions yet, it’s time to add it to your Charlotte bucket list! General Manager Ruthie Kanieski shares that the museum offers a truly immersive and mind-bending experience for visitors of all ages.

Spread across over 9,000 square feet, the Museum of Illusions takes you on a journey through the fascinating world of optical illusions and visual perception. Whether you’re looking for a fun outing with family, friends, or a group, this unique blend of education and entertainment will challenge your perception, stimulate your curiosity, and absolutely ignite your imagination.

This Valentine’s Day season, the Museum of Illusions is turning up the romance—with a twist! From February 7th through 15th, the museum is inviting guests to “Fall for the Unexpected” and reimagine what Valentine’s Day can be. Expect festive decorations throughout the space, including a large heart sticker wall where you can leave love messages, a Heart Origami station, and special themed décor in fan-favorite rooms like the Cloning Room and the Infinity Room. As a cherry on top, guests will receive complimentary stickers and chocolate as they leave, making the experience even sweeter.

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s outing or just a fun date night? The Museum of Illusions has you covered! Special Valentine’s promotions are running now, including a deal where you can buy 2 adult tickets and get 14% off selected Valentine’s merchandise.

Book your tickets now at www.moicharlotte.com, and follow @museumofillusions_usa.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.