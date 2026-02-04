WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - On Friday, February 6th the Spectrum Center will host the WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes, WWE United States Champion joins QC Life to tell fans what they can expect this weekend.

Carmelo Hayes thrives under pressure and has been building an impressive fan base. He is ready to take on whatever challenges come his way. With his confidence and charisma, the champ is positioned to deliver an outstanding performance. As Hayes puts it himself, “He is Him!” and Charlotte is about to witness why.

Tickets are selling fast, so secure yours now at with prices starting at just $40.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com and WWE.com and follow @wwe and @carmelo_wwe on social media.

