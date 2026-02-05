Book Your puppy’s evaluation and get a free day of daycare at Hounds Town

With expert guidance and proper socialization, your new puppy will build confidence, learn boundaries, and feel at home with their new friends at Hounds Town!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With so many families welcoming new puppies into their homes over the holidays, Gerry and Stephanie Romanelli of Hounds Town Indian Trail join QC Life to share essential tips for early pet development.

Hounds Town is a fully interactive doggy daycare offering socialization classes, boarding, and pet spa services in a safe and welcoming environment for dogs of all sizes, breeds, ages, and abilities.

The key to raising a well-adjusted dog starts with socialization during those critical first few months of life. Early, positive exposure to other dogs during this window helps reduce fear, anxiety, and aggression later in life.

One common misconception is that puppies naturally outgrow behavior issues or that training can wait until later, but waiting too long to socialize can lead to challenges that are much harder to correct.

At home, you can build positive habits by using simple commands like “sit” and “leave it” as calming defaults, making crate exposure a positive experience, and practicing gentle handling of paws and ears. These practices teach puppies emotional regulation and help them stay calm in different situations.

Hounds Town’s Tiny Townies program is a 4-week structured socialization workshop designed to guide puppies through positive development in a controlled environment. On your pup’s first visit, Hounds Town completes a temperament test to match them with the ideal playgroup.

