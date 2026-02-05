Green Giant Vegetables make it easy to eat nutritious and cost-effective meals with ingredients you already have on hand.

Go green in your pantry with these delicious simple recipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Katharine Rosenthal joins QC Life to share her favorite ways to go green, right from your pantry!

Green Giant Vegetables are the perfect pantry staple: shelf-stable, convenient, and made with just three simple ingredients - salt, water, and vegetables. Plus, they’re all grown and packaged right here in the U.S.

Katharine has three delicious pantry rescue recipes that will help you use up those leftovers and reduce food waste. Start your day with kid-approved carrot oatmeal muffins, or whip up a plant-based burger patty for a quick lunch.

When game day rolls around, impress your guests with a hot corn dip that’s baked to perfection and guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. Each recipe proves that eating green doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive, just wholesome, delicious, and made with ingredients you trust!

Visit greengiantvegetables.com and follow @bewelltable for more inspiration and recipe ideas!

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.