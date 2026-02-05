How to celebrate World Read Aloud Day with your family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - World Read Aloud Day is a great time to celebrate the power of reading together! Kate Bradstreet, deputy director of Read Charlotte, reminds us that while reading together is important year-round, this special day gives us the perfect excuse to honor this wonderful practice.

At Read Charlotte, their Read Together initiative is all about raising awareness of how impactful shared reading is for children. It’s a simple yet powerful practice that builds critical literacy skills and strengthens the bond between readers and listeners of all ages—from babies just starting out to children already reading on their own.

One great tip to keep in mind is the ABCs: Ask questions, Build vocabulary, and Connect to the child’s world. The website also features inspiring stories from real Charlotte families sharing how they’ve made reading together work in their busy lives.

These authentic stories prove that reading together doesn’t have to be complicated—it just has to happen. This World Read Aloud Day, spend some time reading together and discover why families across Charlotte are making it a cherished part of their daily routine.

Visit ReadTogetherCLT.org to learn more!

