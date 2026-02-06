Dating trends in 2026: Clarity, authenticity, and real connection

This year, date with intention and be honest about what you want.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After nearly two decades of matchmaking in Charlotte, Laurie Berzack of Carolinas Matchmaker has witnessed a major shift in the dating landscape. Singles are tired of ghosting, mixed signals, and endless swiping - they want clarity, authenticity, and real human connection.

This Valentine’s Day season brings two dominant dating trends that are reshaping how people approach romance: a push toward intentional dating and the growing role of AI in the process.

The biggest trend taking over dating in 2026 is “clear-coding” simply saying what you want upfront. Singles are being refreshingly honest early on about whether they’re seeking marriage, a serious relationship, or casual dating. Transparency is becoming attractive because clarity is confidence, and being upfront saves time and prevents emotional burnout.

While AI is increasingly being used to write dating profiles, craft opening messages, and coach conversations, Laurie warns that there’s a fine line between helpful and harmful. AI can be a useful tool when it helps you get started, but when it replaces authenticity, it becomes a problem. Genuine chemistry, emotional intelligence, and real conversation still matter —romance needs a human touch. The singles who stand out are those willing to be themselves and have real conversations.

If you’re relationship-minded and ready for a more intentional approach, Laurie and Carolinas Matchmaker are here to help. Visit CarolinasMatchmaker.com to learn more about one-on-one matchmaking for singles across the Carolinas.

