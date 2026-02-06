Healing through ink

Turning artistry into healing for breast cancer survivors with dignity and compassion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Eleven years ago, Billy made the leap to open Charlotte Tattoo Company in Plaza Midwood with a mission to hire diverse artists and create a welcoming creative space for everyone. Today, he stands as Charlotte’s first fully apprenticed and licensed Black tattoo artist.

Beyond traditional tattoos, Billy discovered a deeply meaningful way to use his skills. When a close friend was diagnosed with breast cancer, he witnessed the emotional and physical toll of her treatment and wanted to help.

His research revealed a startling statistic: about 86% of women who undergo mastectomies lose one or both areolas during the procedure, yet most oncology offices no longer offer areola tattooing due to inadequate artist training.

Determined to fill this gap, Billy trained with a premier 3-D areola artist in the United Kingdom and founded The Hood Institute. This restorative and artistic practice offers compassionate, dignified care to breast cancer survivors, combining his passion for art with his commitment to healing and empowerment.

To learn more visit www.clttattoo.com and www.thehoodinstitute.com and follow @billyharris.

