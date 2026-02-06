Set sail: The Mid-Atlantic Boat Show is making waves in Charlotte

Discover over 400 boats ranging from fishing boats to luxurious yachts at the Mid-Atlantic Boat Show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life is diving into all the action at the Charlotte Convention Center for the 54th Mid-Atlantic Boat Show, where everything you need to get out on the water awaits!

Whether you’re dreaming of your first boat or upgrading to a luxury yacht, this show brings together over 400 boats ranging from small fishing vessels to stunning 45-foot yachts, wake boats, and everything in between. Boat Show Director Allison Dean emphasizes that the event is all about bringing friends and family together to explore, learn, and have fun while staying safe.

All the dealers are local to the Charlotte region, and with partnerships like Progressive, you’ll find expert guidance whether you’re brand new to boating or a seasoned pro. Plus, the Lake Wylie Race Team will be on hand sharing their successes and insights to help you plan your perfect spring and summer on the water.

One standout attraction is the Queen of the Sea, where Jeff Brown Yachts showcases the stunning Axopar 45 Cross Top. This versatile, performance-driven boat handles any type of boating and feels like driving a sports car on the water.

One standout attraction is the Queen of the Sea, where Jeff Brown Yachts showcases the stunning Axopar 45 Cross Top. This versatile, performance-driven boat handles any type of boating and feels like driving a sports car on the water.

Meanwhile, Docks of Lake Norman Founder Jeff Junker is here to revolutionize your waterside living with customizable dock options that go far beyond the basics. From floating barstools and entertainment seating to TV-ready attachments and wheelchair-accessible boat lifts, these low-maintenance docks transform your shoreline into the ultimate floating hangout spot.

The event is February 5-8 at the Charlotte Convention Center! Tickets are just $10 and available online or at the door.

The event is February 5-8 at the Charlotte Convention Center! Tickets are just $10 and available online or at the door.

Head to midatlanticboatshow.com to learn more and purchase your tickets.

