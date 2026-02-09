Charlotte is getting a new professional women's basketball team - the Charlotte Crown!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Charlotte Crown are a new professional women’s basketball team that begin playing at Bojangles Coliseum this spring. They are a founding member of the UPShot League, which aims to provide more opportunities for talented players to continue their playing careers.

The Charlotte Crown’s inaugural home game will be on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Waves. Single game tickets for the home opener are on sale now!

Charlotte Crown head coach Trisha-Stafford Odom joins QC Life to share more exciting details. Trisha is a former college and WNBA player and most recently the head coach of NC Central.

She shares that this is just the beginning of a legacy in the Carolina’s! The Charlotte Crown is here to stay and welcoming all fans - every girl deserves to wear a crown!

For tickets and to learn more visit crownupshot.com and follow @cltcrownupshot on social media.

