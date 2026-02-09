Create your own floral bouquet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Floral designer Jaimie Hong joins QC Life to talk about her Valentines bouquet arranging workshop. This is a hands-on floral experience on February 12th 6pm at Whiskey Warehouse in the Single Barrel Room. Participants will create their own custom bouquet while learning flower care and arrangement techniques.

The workshop is beginner-friendly and designed to be creative, fun, and relaxing. These workshops are perfect for beginners, friends, couples, or anyone looking for a fun, hands-on creative experience. You don’t need any previous floral experience — just curiosity and a love for flowers!

The workshop will focus on color, texture, and seasonal blooms to make each arrangement unique.

To learn more follow @frayarosedesigns.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.