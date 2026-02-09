Inner Circle Charlotte’s third annual Galentine’s celebration

How a breakup sparked Charlotte's most anticipated Galentine's party and built a community of women along the way.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes the best ideas come from the most unexpected moments. For Nicole Smith, founder of Inner Circle Charlotte, that moment came in 2024 when a painful breakup went viral on TikTok—and unexpectedly changed everything.

After sharing her story on social media, Nicole woke up to find herself at the center of a rapidly growing community. Her followers weren’t just sympathetic strangers — they were Charlotte women (and beyond) looking for connection and understanding.

She planned an impromptu Galentine’s party, a simple gathering meant to celebrate friendship and resilience. Five hundred women showed up and Inner Circle was organically born.

Nicole and her growing team have hosted diverse events tailored to women’s interests and needs from self-defense classes and wellness gatherings to comedy nights, game nights, and educational socials. Each event is strategically partnered with women-owned or women-run businesses, creating a ripple effect of support throughout Charlotte’s entrepreneurial community.

This February 12, Inner Circle is celebrating in style. The organization is bringing back its annual Galentine’s Party for the third year in a row—and this year marks the biggest celebration yet. The event will be from 7-10pm at Monday Night Brewing and will be an unforgettable pink disco extravaganza!

Visit @innercirclecharlotte to learn more and get the discount code for the Galentine’s party.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.