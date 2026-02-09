National Wear Red Day: Raising awareness about women’s heart health

National Wear Red Day highlights the often-silent symptoms of heart disease in women and emphasizes the importance of early detection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - National Wear Red Day is celebrated annually on the first Friday in February to raise awareness, promote education and encourage action against heart disease in women. Dr. Desiree Dawson, a cardiologist at Novant Health joins QC Life to talk about women’s heart health.

Heart disease remains the number one leading cause of death among women, yet it often goes unnoticed and untreated. Many women experience “silent” risk factors that can mask the condition or go overlooked entirely.

Unlike the classic image of a heart attack with sudden chest pain or heart palpitations, women may experience very different warning signs such as nausea, shortness of breath, and extreme tiredness as underlying symptoms of heart disease. Because these symptoms are easy to dismiss, women often delay seeking medical attention.

Wearing red on National Wear Red Day serves as a personal reminder to prioritize heart health. Know your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, weight, and BMI. Listen to your body and pay attention to how you feel. Early detection of risk factors can make all the difference in preventing serious complications down the line.

Beyond individual awareness, there’s a critical need for more research and information focused specifically on women’s heart health. Dr. Dawson emphasizes the importance of gender-specific guidelines, since women’s bodies respond to heart disease differently than men’s.

To learn more visit heart.org/northcarolina and novanthealth.org.

