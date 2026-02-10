Learning needlepoint: A timeless craft making a modern comeback

Visit Po's Point to learn the art of needlepoint and create your own beautiful handmade pieces.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Susan Miller, owner of Po’s Point, and Heidi Roland, manager of Po’s Point, join QC Life to explore the resurgence of needlepoint - a hobby that’s far from your grandmother’s pastime.

What was once considered a quaint, old-fashioned hobby has transformed into a global trend, with TikTok and Instagram fueling an unexpected wave of interest. Today’s needlepoint community spans generations, bringing together seasoned stitchers with decades of experience and enthusiastic newcomers who picked up a needle just a few years ago.

Stitch groups have become increasingly popular, gathering spaces where friends and fellow stitchers come together to work on projects while chatting and bonding. It’s a chance to slow down in an age of constant digital stimulation, swapping endless scrolling for mindful, creative work.

From small, quick projects to elaborate masterpieces, needlepoint offers flexibility for every skill level and lifestyle.

To learn more visit posneedlepoint.com and follow @posneedlepoint.

