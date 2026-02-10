A transportation service that goes beyond rides—connecting people to independence, community, and meaningful relationships.

More than transportation: A service built on family and connection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Senior TLC is a meaningful service that connects people, builds relationships, and strengthens community.

Participants in the program each bring their own unique story and background. But what truly sets this service apart is the deep relationships formed between drivers and the people they serve. For many, it’s no longer just a job — it’s a family.

The scope of services extends well beyond simple door-to-door transportation. Whether participants need a ride to the center, a doctor’s appointment, the grocery store, or a special request, drivers are there to help.

Beyond transportation, the program also assists with medication refills and facilitates social interaction, all designed to help participants thrive independently within their own community.

To learn more about Senior TLC visit https://www.seniortlc.org.

