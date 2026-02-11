Celebrating women and community: Wake Coffee’s 4th annual Galentine’s event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Amber Gordon and Brooke Micro Ojeda join QC Life to invite you to Wake Coffee Co.’s most anticipated event of the year, their 4th Annual Galentine’s Day celebration!

Galentine’s Day at Wake Coffee is Wednesday, Feb. 11th from 6-9pm and is a celebration designed for women to connect, shop, and celebrate together. The experience features top-tier, women-owned vendors from Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Every ticket includes unlimited charcuterie, along with a surprise piece of exclusive branded merchandise designed specifically for this year’s event. Guests can participate in a variety of experiential add-ons, including medical ear piercing, Botox and filler services provided by a licensed doctor in a mobile medical RV, permanent jewelry, and personal color analysis.

The Galentine’s event has become an annual tradition and a highly anticipated experience for women in Charlotte. Wake Coffee Co also offers a mobile coffee trailer for weddings, private parties, and corporate events, bringing the same elevated experience off-site.

As a woman-owned small business, Wake Coffee Co focuses on supporting local, women-owned brands while creating meaningful community connection.

To learn more visit wakecoffeeco.com and follow @wakecoffeeco on Instagram.

