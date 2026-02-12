9 things to do in Charlotte this Valentine’s Day weekend: Feb. 13-15, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Love is in the air here in Charlotte with plenty of events to check out!

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of Feb. 13-15, 2026:

UnValentines (Discovery Place Science), Friday 6 p.m.: Learn the science of love with a unique twist on a Valentines date. Discovery Place Science is back with its Science on the Rock after-hours series for adults. Enjoy live music, themed cocktails, activities and your chance to dissect a real animal heart to learn all about the organ of love. It’s a great night for couples, single people and anyone in-between, who want to connect with others with some scientific fun. Tickets start at $22.

Galentines Takeover (Vaulted Oak Brewing), Friday 7 p.m.: Gather the girls for a night of fun without the commitment. Sip on some bubbly with special deals on prosecco, snack on a scrumptious grazing board and enter for your chance to win gift cards throughout the night. Admission is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte Hot Chocolate Run (First Ward Park), Saturday 7:30 a.m.: Indulge yourself this Valentine’s Day weekend with a 5K, 10K or 15K run. Get your heart racing all around Uptown and Plaza Midwood while a sweet treat awaits you at the finish line. Participants will get an exclusive jacket, finisher’s medal, a mug, free race photos and, of course, plenty of their famous hot chocolate. Registration starts at $64 for the 5K.

Riverdance 30: The New Generation (Ovens Auditorium), Friday to Sunday: You know their name and you know all about their iconic Irish dance moves. Celebrating their 30th anniversary, Riverdance is welcoming “The New Generation” with a reimagined production that takes the original show and choreography to new heights. Featuring a cast of performers who were not even born when the show started 30 years ago, this new show blends the traditional with the contemporary. Tickets start at $48.72.

Chinese Lunar New Year Cultural Fair (South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church), Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.: Celebrate the year of the horse with an afternoon filled with cultural traditions and hands-on activities. You’ll discover over 20 stations where you can immerse yourself with the Lunar New Year. Create your own lanterns or learn to write in Chinese calligraphy, try Chinese printmaking using wooden blocks or try on historical clothes, there is something for the whole family. Admission is free and is open to the public.

Oddities and Curiosities Expo (Charlotte Convention Center), Saturday & Sunday: From taxidermy to creepy clothing and even funeral collectibles, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo is your one-stop-shop for all things unique and macabre. Find dozens of vendors selling oddities you won’t find anywhere else. Are you brave enough to take a hands-on taxidermy class? Admission starts at $15 per day with online advanced sales or $20 at the door.

Charlotte Checkers vs. Hartford Wolfpacks (Bojangles Coliseum), Saturday 4 p.m.: Show your love with tickets to check out the Charlotte Checkers. They’re doing a special deal for lovebirds: two tickets and a shoutout on the jumbotron for only $70! Cheer on the Checkers as they take on the Hartford Wolf Packs. Single tickets start at $40.65.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tet Festival (Park Expo & Conference Center), Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Celebrate the Year of the Horse in a family-friendly Lunar New Year festival. Watch a traditional Vietnamese flag ceremony as well as cultural dances and performances. Get a taste of Vietnam with delicious street food and flavors from all around Asia. Find out who gets crowned Miss & Mr. Vietnam of the Carolinas this year. There’s also plenty of fun for kids including bounce houses, arts and crafts and games. Admission is $15.

In Pour Taste (Blume Studios), through Sunday: Whether you’re a connoisseur of wine or ordering the cheapest bottle on the shelf, you won’t want to miss this hilarious wine-tasting experience. Joint two comedians and a wine expert as they take you through a wacky wine tasting filled with laughs. Tickets include five tastings, as well as an alcohol-free option. Tickets start at $90.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

Copyright 2025 WBTV. All rights reserved.