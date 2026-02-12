Becoming a pro at latte art

Night Swim Coffee elevates the latte to an art form, one quality bean at a time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mary Grace Maynard, director of operations for Night Swim Coffee, joins QC Life to talk about National Latte Day and the story behind this exciting collaboration. Night Swim Coffee is a joint venture between Not Just Coffee and Undercurrent Coffee - two couples that came together with a shared vision: to roast exceptional coffee using quality-sourced beans and an expert roasting team.

At the heart of creating the perfect latte lies the high-pressure espresso machine, which plays a crucial role in achieving the ideal flavor profile. But latte artistry requires more than just great espresso; the texture of the milk is equally essential to creating those beautiful designs.

To learn more and order online visit nightswimcoffee.com and follow @nightswimcoffee.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.