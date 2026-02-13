Adventure awaits: Rescue Ranch’s 2026 Critter Camps now open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Rescue Ranch, a nonprofit animal welfare organization in Statesville, North Carolina, is now enrolling students for its 2026 Critter Camps.

Designed for preschool through eighth-grade students, these camps bring learning to life through daily interactions with the Ranch’s almost 90 animal ambassadors, including steer, sheep, goats, miniature horses, parrots, snakes, lizards, and more. Campers engage in games, crafts, and STEM activities while learning how to care for animals, provide enrichment, and promote humane animal care — all while enjoying the Ranch’s 10,000-square-foot inclusive playground and nature trails.

Spring Break camp runs March 9-13 and costs $250 per child (with a $50 daily rate option).

Summer camps offer multiple themed sessions throughout the season, ranging from $125 for half-day preschool sessions to $250 for full-day elementary and middle school camps.

For children with special needs, there’s a specialized half-day camp taught by certified teachers with a three-to-one student-to-adult ratio.

Early registration discounts of $20 apply through March 30, and sibling discounts of $10 are available. For more information and to register, visit rescueranch.com.

