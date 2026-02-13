ADVERTISEMENT

“Born to Swing”: A jazz legend’s story takes the stage

Born to Swing: A jazz legend’s story takes the stage With vibrant choreography, live jazz, and stunning visuals, "Born to Swing" celebrates an icon of American music.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Adrienne Lillette Harris and Michele Harris-Carter have created something truly special - a musical that honors their mother’s extraordinary legacy. This labor of love transforms Lillette Jenkins-Wisner’s remarkable story into an immersive theatrical experience.

“Born to Swing: A Biographical Jazz Revue" is a vibrant Broadway-style musical celebrating Lillette Jenkins-Wisner, a pioneering jazz pianist, arranger, and entertainer whose 85-year career spans from the Jim Crow era to the world stage.

A child prodigy who played Carnegie Hall at eleven, Lillette made history in 1945 when she and her husband opened the first Black-owned nightclub in Sparks-Reno, Nevada. Her contributions were so significant that France honored her with a medal for her USO performances.

Michelle Harris-Carter brings her mother to life on stage in a deeply spiritual performance. The production celebrates not just her achievements, but how one remarkable woman overcame the barriers of her era through talent, determination, and an unshakeable spirit.

The Jenkins-Wisner Foundation continues supporting youth performers and is now expanding with a new chapter in the Concord community.

“Born to Swing” is presented by the Cabarrus Arts Council at the Davis Theatre in Concord, NC on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM (65 Union St S, Concord, NC).

To learn more and purchase tickets visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/event/born-to-swing.

