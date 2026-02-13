“Born to Swing”: A jazz legend’s story takes the stage

With vibrant choreography, live jazz, and stunning visuals, "Born to Swing" celebrates an icon of American music.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Adrienne Lillette Harris and Michele Harris-Carter have created something truly special - a musical that honors their mother’s extraordinary legacy. This labor of love transforms Lillette Jenkins-Wisner’s remarkable story into an immersive theatrical experience.

“Born to Swing: A Biographical Jazz Revue" is a vibrant Broadway-style musical celebrating Lillette Jenkins-Wisner, a pioneering jazz pianist, arranger, and entertainer whose 85-year career spans from the Jim Crow era to the world stage.

A child prodigy who played Carnegie Hall at eleven, Lillette made history in 1945 when she and her husband opened the first Black-owned nightclub in Sparks-Reno, Nevada. Her contributions were so significant that France honored her with a medal for her USO performances.

Michelle Harris-Carter brings her mother to life on stage in a deeply spiritual performance. The production celebrates not just her achievements, but how one remarkable woman overcame the barriers of her era through talent, determination, and an unshakeable spirit.

The Jenkins-Wisner Foundation continues supporting youth performers and is now expanding with a new chapter in the Concord community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Born to Swing” is presented by the Cabarrus Arts Council at the Davis Theatre in Concord, NC on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM (65 Union St S, Concord, NC).

To learn more and purchase tickets visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/event/born-to-swing.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.