Galentine’s Day at Trolley Barn

Shop Local QC is hosting a Galentine's Day celebration at Trolley Barn on Feb. 13th with women-owned vendors, themed cocktails, and photo-ops.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Katie Greder, Founder of Shop Local QC invites you to a Galentine’s event. Shop Local QC and Legion Brewing are teaming up to host the ultimate Galentine’s Day celebration at Trolley Barn on Friday, February 13 from 6–9 PM.

This girls’ night out will feature a mini market of women-owned businesses such as boutiques, a charm bar, permanent jewelry, flower bar, and a blind date with a book. There will also be a free polaroid station!

There will be Instagram-worthy photo ops, a curated girl dinner menu, themed cocktails, and fun surprises throughout the evening.

Designed to celebrate friendship, community, and women-owned businesses, the event offers a lively, social atmosphere perfect for a pre-Valentine’s night out with friends.

The event is free to attend, with registration available via Eventbrite. Dinner and drinks will be available for purchase during the event.

To learn more visit shoplocalqc.com and follow @shoplocalqc.

