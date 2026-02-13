Pick Your Feels Florals: Where love and community bloom

Pick Your Feels Florals brings freestyle floral design and authentic community connection to Charlotte through unique arrangements, workshops, and events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pick Your Feels Florals was born from love — literally. What began as florist Brianna Collins’ personal passion for creating meaningful arrangements for her partner has blossomed into a Charlotte-based brand rooted in self-expression, storytelling through flowers, and community connection.

Built around freestyle design, each arrangement is unique and intentional. From everyday flower deliveries to weddings, pop-ups, and floral design workshops, Pick Your Feels is known for blending artistry with authenticity, creating floral experiences that go far beyond just beautiful bouquets.

While Valentine’s Day inventory has already sold out thanks to pre-orders, you can catch Pick Your Feels Florals on February 15th at the “Pour Into You” Galentine’s Wellness Experience, hosted by Prolofic Consulting Strategies.

The event features guided mat Pilates, wonderful vendors, and fresh flowers for purchase. Tickets are available at pickyourfeelsflorals.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.