Debunking common hair myths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Oxana Mak Folls, owner and founder of Lucid Hair Studio joins QC Life to talk about common hair myths.

Myth #1: Cutting Your Hair Makes It Grow Faster

TRUTH: Hair grows from the scalp — not the ends. Trimming your hair doesn’t change the growth rate, but it does prevent split ends from traveling up the hair shaft, which keeps hair looking healthier and fuller.

Myth #2: Plucking One Gray Hair Makes More Grow Back

TRUTH: One follicle produces one strand of hair. Plucking a gray hair won’t cause more gray hairs to appear — but repeated plucking can damage the follicle and reduce regrowth over time.

Myth #3: Washing Your Hair Every Day Causes Hair Loss

TRUTH: Shampooing doesn’t cause hair loss. The strands you see in the shower were already in the natural shedding phase. For most people, daily washing is fine — it just depends on your hair type and scalp condition. However wet hair is 50% weaker, so washing your hair too often might causes more breakage on damaged hair.

Myth #4: Brushing 100 Strokes a Day Makes Hair Healthier

TRUTH: Brushing your hair with properly brush will increase your blood circulation and help your hair follicles grow faster, however over-brushing can actually cause breakage and scalp irritation. Gentle detangling is best — especially when hair is wet and more vulnerable.

Myth #5: Dandruff Means You Have a Dry Scalp

TRUTH: Dandruff is usually caused by excess oil and a yeast-like fungus — not dryness. Using the right medicated shampoo can help restore balance.

Myth #6: Air-Drying Is Always Better Than Blow-Drying

TRUTH: Prolonged wetness on thick hair like Asian or hispanic, can actually weaken hair. Using a blow dryer on low heat with a heat protectant can sometimes be healthier than staying wet for hours.

Not everything we’ve heard about hair is rooted in science. Understanding what’s fact versus fiction can help you make better choices for healthier, stronger hair.

