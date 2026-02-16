Expert tips to keep your hair healthy

Look for the telltale signs of split ends: a forked end or a small white knub at the tip of your hair.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Laurie Laun and Mischa Loflin, Owner and stylist at Rose Reign Salon join QC Life to share their expert advice on tackling one of the most common hair concerns — split ends. And if you’ve ever tried cutting your own hair to fix the problem, you know it rarely ends well.

The best defense against split ends is prevention. It starts with the right moisturizing products. In the shower, use a Moroccanoil with Argan oil paired with a deep hydrating conditioner mask. Outside the shower, invest in a good leave-in conditioner and heat protection spray to shield your hair from damage.

Ready to give your hair the care it deserves? Visit rosereignsalon.com and follow @rosereignsalon to discover more tips and book your next appointment.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.