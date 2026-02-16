Riverdance: Celebrating 30 years of Irish dance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Riverdance is the internationally celebrated dance and music production that blends traditional Irish step dance with global rhythms and contemporary staging. Professional dancers Mairead Trainor and Will Bryant join QC Life to talk about the upcoming show. The first show emerged in the mid-1990’s and quickly became a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

At its heart, Riverdance uses dance and music to tell a deceptively simple yet profound story—the life cycle of a river, from rain to flowing water to renewal. This artistic foundation shapes every moment of the production, as choreography moves seamlessly from softer, lyrical movements at the beginning to the iconic full company line that has become the show’s signature image.

The current touring production honors three decades of Riverdance with a complete revitalization. New choreography, updated costumes, and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics breathe fresh energy into the beloved classic.

Riverdance will be at Ovens auditorium Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. To learn more and for tickets visit blumenthalarts.org and follow @blumenthalarts.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.