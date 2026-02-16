Windsor Kittens foster-based rescue: Adult cats deserve love too

Adult cats are often overlooked but they are wonderful companions whose personalities you already know when you adopt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Marci Duniec, Events Coordinator and VP of Windsor Kittens, along with foster mom Cierra Lannon and her adoptable cat Nancy, join QC Life to talk about their foster-based rescue and why adult cats deserve a second chance.

Adult cats are often overlooked, but they’re wonderful companions whose personalities you already know when you adopt. While they may need a bit more time to warm up, welcoming your new family member into what Windsor Kittens calls “the good life” is absolutely worth the wait.

During the month of February, every adult cat adoption (over 1 year old) receives a special promotional adoption fee of $100 and Valentine’s treats for you and your new cat.

Adoption Preview Event – Sunday, 2/15 from 2-4pm. Meet cats, shop vintage furniture, décor, and clothing.

Mimosas & Meows – Spring fundraiser brunch on Sunday, May 17th at Lower Left Brewing. Sponsorship and ticket info coming soon. Visit windsorkittens.org to learn more and follow @windsorkittens on Instagram.

